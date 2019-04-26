HB Racing to compete in ADAC GT Masters

The opening round of the 2019 ADAC GT Masters takes place this weekend at Oscherschleben. The season promises to be interesting and hard-fought, due in part to the presence of eight manufacturers, including Ferrari.

Record holder. In a very competitive line-up, the 488 GT3 of HB Racing will be crewed by Sebastian Asch and Luca Ludwig, a driver with four victories to his name on the German track, since he first drove there ten years ago.

Programme. The first free practice sessions take place on Friday, while on Saturday at 8:55 am the cars will fight for pole position in Race-1, which starts at 1:05 pm. Qualifying for Race-2 begins on Sunday at 9:10 am, while the race gets underway at 1:05 pm.