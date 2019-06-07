HB Racing optimistic for home race

The ADAC GT Masters takes place this weekend at Spielberg in Austria, on the fastest circuit in the competition calendar. Thirty-one crews take to the track for the occasion, including Sebastian Asch and Luca Ludwig at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of HB Racing.

Birthday. The Austrian team is aiming high for its home race, especially after its excellent showing in the second round at Most. Sebastian Asch, who celebrated his 32nd birthday this week, made it clear during the event presentation that he has hopes of a place on the podium. “It’s my team’s home fixture, and of course, I would like to secure a podium for them there. We’ll have to wait and see how we get on at the track which has a large number of high-speed passages, so other cars are more likely to be at an advantage. On the other hand, Luca finished second in Sunday’s qualifying last year, so it might not be too bad. At any rate, I really like the track and it suits me too. Luca and I secured our first joint podium finish in the 2015 ADAC GT Masters and went on to become champions, so that’s a good omen for this year’s race”.

Free practice. Luca Ludwig set the 16th fastest time of 1:30.191 in the free practice session this morning, while Sebastian Asch was 11th quickest with 1:29.878 in the afternoon.

Programme. A qualifying session on Saturday at 9:30 am will decide the grid positions for a race that starts at 2:45 pm. However, on Sunday the 30-minute qualifying begins at 8:30 am, while the race kicks off at 1:05 pm.