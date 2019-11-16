HB Racing at the 24H COTA USA

After the races in Asia and Europe, the 24H Series Continents rounds off the 2019 season at the Circuit of The Americas with the 24H COTA USA, scheduled for this weekend in Texas. The race will be held according to its ‘usual’ championship format in which organizers Creventic split the race into two parts. The racing gets underway on Saturday at 11:30 local time and is scheduled to conclude 11 hours later. On Sunday, instead, the cars will be back on track at 08:00 to battle out the remaining 13 hours.

One Ferrari will tackle the marathon, the 488 GT3 courtesy of HB Racing, an entrant in the A6-Am class, crewed by Nick Mancuso, Angelo Negro, Nikolaj Rogivue and Daniel Allemann.