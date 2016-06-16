16 giugno 2016

Le Mans, 16 June 2016 – In addition to the Ferrari Challenge, another race will be held to support the 24 Hours of Le Mans and several Prancing Horse cars will be in the field. It is the Road to Le Mans, valid as the second event of the season for the GT3 Le Mans Cup, a brand new championship in which eight Ferrari is competing. Memories of 2015. The most imposing customer team for the Maranello brand is AF Corse with as many as four cars, two 488 and two 458 Italia. One of the 488 will start in second position behind the Porsche of Mentos Racing driven by Perfetti-Bachler: this 488 will be driven by Aleksey Basov and Viktor Shaytar who were brilliant on the same track on which a year ago they went as far as win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GTE-Am class together with Andrea Bertolini. The other 488 of AF Corse, car number 51 driven by Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci is in eighth place, while the two 458 Italia are in fifth place (with Filipe Barreiros and Mads Rasmussen at the wheel) and in 17th place (in the hands of Adrian and Philippe De Leener). The other 488, entered by FF Corse and driven by Ivor Dunbar and Johnny Mowlem will start in 15th place. Hometown drivers. The all French 458 Italia of the Classic and Modern Racing team driven by Nicolas Misslin and Maxime Vaxiviere, did especially well and will start in fourth place, while that of the Duqueine Engineering team will be in seventh with Christophe Hamon and Lonni Martins at the wheel. The 458 Italia of Scuderia Villorba Corse driven by Cedric Mezard and Steve Hiesse will start in 13th. Schedule. The race will start on Saturday at 11:10 a.m. after the conclusion of the single race valid for the Ferrari Challenge; it will last one hour.