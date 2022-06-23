Five Ferraris at Spa to prepare for the 24 Hours

Anticipation is rising for the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Last year, the Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, crewed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen and Côme Ledogar, won the flagship race of the GT World Challenge Powered by AWS. Four Ferraris take to the Ardennes track for two days of testing ahead of a race that played a crucial role in winning last season’s Endurance Cup title. Five cars, instead, will compete in the endurance race from 28 to 31 July.

Pro. In the elite class, Iron Lynx will field two crews on the seven-kilometre-plus track, with Miguel Molina, James Calado, and Nicklas Nielsen, alongside Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra and Antonio Fuoco, recent winners of the 1000km of Paul Ricard, ahead of their teammates.

Gold Cup. Two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will start in the Gold Cup, a new class introduced this season by SRO. The Iron Dames, Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Doriane Pin will take the wheel of one of them, while Hugo Delacour, Cedric Sbirrazzuoli, Alessandro Balzan and David Perel will drive the AF Corse number 21.

Pro-Am Cup. The Piacenza-based team will again compete in the class it won last time round, with a highly competitive crew of Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels, Stefano Costantini and Alessio Rovera.

Testing. The two days of testing already recorded some very interesting times with the best of the Ferraris, Iron Lynx’s number 51, in seventh, 458 thousandths behind the WRT team’s Audi.