02 aprile 2017

Misano Adriatico, 2 April 2017 – Ferrari teams clocked up two wins in the first round of the GT Sports Club championship, both in the Iron Cup, the class for drivers over 60. Qualifying Race. In the first race, on Saturday afternoon, victory went to Klaus-Dieter Frers in the 488 GT3 of Artega Rennsport, who easily overcame the Mercedes of Willem Paulys De Pundert and the 458 Italia GT3 of Kessel Racing, driven by Stephen Earle. However, the Mercedes of Akka ASP of Anthony Pons took the laurels in the main class. Main Race. On Sunday morning, in the Main Race, Frers held the lead in the Iron Cup until the closing laps when Earle overhauled him to claim victory. The overall win went to the other Mercedes of Akka ASP driven by Daniele Perfetti. The next round is at Silverstone on 13 and 14 May.