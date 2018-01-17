17 gennaio 2018

Maranello, 17 January 2018 - The GT Sports Club season once again saw a host of Ferrari drivers at the start. Some of them had decided to stick with the 458 Italia while others debuted the 488 GT3. In the overall class the Prancing Horse and the AF Corse team dominated at Spa-Francorchamps with Piergiuseppe Perazzini who won both the Qualifying Race and Main Race. Another victory came courtesy of Patrick Van Glabecke in the Qualifying Race in Budapest although in the end Christoph Ulrich was the best Ferrari driver, runner up behind Anthony Pons with the 458 Italia GT3 of AF Corse. The top three in the Iron Cup for the over-60s were Ferrari drivers. The big duel was between US driver Stephen Earle, of Kessel Racing, and Germany’s Klaus-Dieter Frers (Artega Rennsport) who fought point by point to the last round in Barcelona, when Earle came second with the 458 Italia in the Qualifying Race to keep top spot by a single point. The Main Race was cancelled due to rain, which gifted Earle the championship, while third place went to Louis-Philippe Soenen (AF Corse). Another Ferrari driver, Howard Blank, won the newly formed Cup class in the 458 Challenge EVO of AF Corse.