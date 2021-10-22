The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is set to host the final round of the International GT Open, a racing tradition which has been interrupted just twice, in 2009 and 2019. The 18-strong entry list will include two Ferraris fielded by AF Corse.

AF Corse will line up Cédric Sbirrazzuoli for the seventh round of the season at the Spanish track, whose most recent championship appearance harks back to 2014 aboard the No. 52 488 GT3. Over the course of the year, the driver from Monaco has competed in several races in the Italian Gran Turismo Championship, always behind the wheel of a Ferrari. In Barcelona, Sbirrazzuoli will share the driving chores with Frenchman Hugo Delacour, who also has several races under his belt in the 2021 Italian Championship and is one of the star Cin the Ferrari Challenge Europe. The pair will be competing in the GT3 Pro Am class.

Elsewhere in the GT3 Am class, Brazilian Oswaldo Negri will race in AF Corse's second No. 51 Ferrari, having already claimed a GT Open win in 2019, alongside American Jay Schreibman with experience in Ferrari Challenge North America.

Schedule. Friday will get underway with three free practice sessions: from 09.58-10.58, then from 14.22-15.22 and finally 17.16-17.56. Saturday’s Qualifying 1 kicks off at 10.40-11.10 with the 70-minute Race 1 starting at 14.55. On Sunday, the qualifying session is scheduled from 9.00- 9.30 to determine the starting grid for the second 60-minute race which will commence at 13.25.