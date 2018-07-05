05 luglio 2018

Budapest, 5 July 2018 - The International GT Open is nearing the half-season mark. As it has become customary, the turning point will take place at the Hungaroring, the twisty track on the hills outside Budapest that relaunched international motorsports into Central Europe three decades ago. The event, with its usual summer atmosphere and the splendor of the nearby Hungarian capital as an additional attraction, promises to be extremely attractive this year too with 27 cars entered for the event. New entries. As a reminder, some Brazilian stars are joining the series. Daniel Serra will make a return after ten years, partnering Marco Cioci in the Luzich Ferrari # 52, while Cacá Bueno-Ricardo Baptista join for the rest of the season in a second Drivex car. So will do Andrea Bertolini, as the new team mate of Daniele Di amato in the RS Racing Ferrari. Rinaldi Racing, back to a two-car entry, is pairing David Perel and Rinat Salikhov in its Ferrari #333 alongside Christian Hook and Steve Parrow on rthe #33 car. Overall. The mid-season mark also means that things are becoming serious in the fight for the titles, although the situation is extremely close in all classes. In the Overall standings, Mikkel Mac (#51 Luzich Racing Ferrari, this time again paired with Alessandro Pier Guidi) keeps a 12-point advantage, but pressure from rivals is increasing, with Fran Rueda-Andrés Saravia (Teo Martín BMW) boosted by their success at Spa and Giovanni Venturini-Jeroen Mul (Imperiale Racing Lamborghini) also in contention 24 points behind. Pro-Am. In the Pro-Am class the Daiko Lazarus Racing Lamborghini of Fabrizio Crestani-Miguel Ramos has a 3-point lead despite not having yet won one race. Close to this crew in the standings we find the Luzich Racing #71 Ferrari of Alexander West and Michele Rugolo who will have the chance to score solid points in Hungary. Races are on Saturday at 3.45 pm and Sunday at 2.15 pm.