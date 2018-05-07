07 maggio 2018

Maranello, 7 May 2018 - RS Racing team Ferrari took their first win on the International GT Open season at Circuit Paul Ricard on Sunday. The race. Thomas Jäger (Mercedes) keeps the advantage of the pole at the start, and the battle is all for second between Andres Saravia (BMW) and the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Luzich Racing driven by Mikkel Mac, with the Guatemalan winning the duel. Fourth is Daniele Di Amato on the RS Racing Ferrari. By lap 10, the advantage of Jäger is 2.8 seconds but with the first seven cars within 8 seconds, things remain pretty open: Saravia is second followed by Mac and Di Amato. Saravia is the first from the top group to stop when the driver change window opens, in lap 12. Last minutes. After all changes, Mario Plachutta (Mercedes) leads with 3 seconds over Lourenço Beirão Da Veiga (BMW) and 5 over Montermini (RS Racing Ferrari), then Rueda (BMW), Hahn (Mercedes), Fioravanti (Lamborghini) and Cioci (Luzich Racing Ferrari). In lap 21, Beirao and Montermini pass Plachutta and start battling for the lead, with Rueda soon third and charging back. The last minutes of the race are thrilling, with Montermini taking the lead as Beirão opens slightly the door in one of the fast corners. The veteran Italian keeps up the pressure of the two BMWs, with Rueda not attacking his team mate and staying in third, and nets what is his 20th success in the GT Open. Fioravanti takes fourth ahead of Mac. On Saturday. In Race-1, on Saturday, a t the start, with few drops of rain falling, Michele Rugolo (Luzich Racing Ferrari Pro-Am car) keeps the lead from the pole but there is confusion at first corner with many cars losing time. Cioci has passed Rugolo for second and starts closing on Rueda catching him by lap 13, right before the window for driver change opens, with the first two diving immediately into the pits, leaving the provisional lead to an inspired Perel, who has passed Rugolo as well. After all changes, in lap 20, Saravia leads with 12 seconds over West and 15 on Fernando Rees (Lamborghini) followed by Mac. Saravia wins in front of Rees with Mac. Rugolo and Anthony West brings home in second in Pro-Am class behind Pierburg-Onslow-Cole (Mercedes). Next race is at Spa-Francorchamps on June 9-10.