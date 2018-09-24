Monza, 24 September 2018 - Mikkel Mac and Alessandro Pier Guidi won Race 2 on Sunday at Monza, at the wheel of the #51 Luzich Racing Ferrari 488, with a perfect race that allows the Dane to recover the lead in the overall standings, with 3 points of advantage on Fran Rueda and Andrés Saravia (Teo Martín BMW) who came in second. Giovanni Venturini and Jeroen Mul finished third in the Imperiale Racing Lamborghini, keeping their title bid alive, although they are now 25 points from the lead. The title will though be decided at the very last round in Barcelona in one month in an exciting three-way battle.

RS Racing. In Race-1 the brightest Ferrari on track has been the #11 of RS Racing team driven by Andrea Montermini and Daniele Di Amato. The crew was starting from pole position courtesy of an incredible lap by Di Amato and the Ferrari Challenge Europe 2017 champion would have been able to win the race without the three Safety Cars that helped a lot Rueda and Saravia giving them first place.

Pro-Am class. In Pro-Am class on Saturday the top step of the podium was taken by Eddie Cheever III and young Dane Nicklas Nielsen, frash from the win in the 2018 Ferrari Challenge Europe championship. On Sunday Jiatong Liang and Raffaele Giammmaria conquered their first win in Pro-Am, with the Imperiale Racing Lambo, with Cheever III and Nielsen on the second step of the podium.