Francorchamps, 11 June - Ferrari teams picked up two wins in the third round of the International GT Open championship this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps. Mikkel Mac of Luzich Racing now tops the championship standings with a 12-point lead over Fran Rueda and Andres Saravia (Teo Martin Motorsport BMW). Pro Class. In the Pro class, the first day saw Mac and Alessandro Pier Guidi triumph thanks to Pier Guidi’s brilliantly executed overtaking of the Lamborghini of Jeroen Mul. In Race 2 Ferrari had to cope with the 30-second penalty resulting from the previous day's win and so the 488 GT3 no. 51 only finished in sixth after Pier Guidi had returned to the pits in third. The Ferrari of RS Racing team, with Daniele Di Amato and Andrea Montermini, did better. Montermini in particular spent the entire second half of the race hot on the tail of the other BMW of Teo Martin Motorsport, driven by the Portuguese Lourenço Beirao Da Veiga. He succeeded in passing it on the last curve of the final lap to grab third place. Am class. Rinat Salikhov bagged the other victory in Race-2 at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing. The Russian driver, on fire over the weekend, could have made it a double win in the Am class but bad luck prevented him from completing Race-1. The next round is on 7 and 8 July in Budapest, at the Hungaroring.