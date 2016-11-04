04 novembre 2016

Barcelona, 4 November 2016 – The final race of the International GT Open 2016 championship takes place in Barcelona this weekend. Four Ferraris will race although none of them are in the running for a title that has yet to be decided. The 488 GT3s. Two 488 GT3s have been entered for the last weekend of the season: SF Racing no. 7 with Fu Songyang and Andrea Caldarelli and the no. 49 of Kaspersky Motorsport by AF Corse. The latter will be in the hands of former Ferrari Challenge driver Alex Moiseev and Marco Cioci, a veteran of the extraordinary victory at Zhuhai in the first race of the Asian Le Mans Series Championship with Rui Aguas and Nasrat Muzayyin in the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race. The 458 Italias. Two 458 Italias of Kessel Racing will be the guest stars of final race of the season. Cars no. 65 and 111 will be true guests in the sense that they cannot take points or deduct them from anyone finishing behind them. This privileged status will allow the Swiss team drivers to go on the attack simply in search of victory. Alexis De Bernardi and Nicola Cadei will crew car no. 65, while David Perel and Stephen Earle, this season's GT Sports Club vice champion will drive no. 111. Programme. As usual the weekend includes two races. Race-1 on Saturday, lasting 70 minutes, will start at 4:15 pm, while Race-2 Sunday will set off at 2:15 pm and will run for 60 minutes.