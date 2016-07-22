22 luglio 2016

Silverstone, 22 July 2016 - The International GT Open 2016 heads to the United Kingdom for its last round before the summer break: it will be the legendary Silverstone Circuit, which has become one of the most popular fixtures of the calendar, to host the fourth round of the season, and if current forecasts are right, good weather will again be part of the warm welcome that the GT Sport series always receive at the Northamptonshire track! Big duels expected. At Silverstone, the GT Open will hit the half-season mark, as Sunday’s Race 2 will be the one opening the second part of the season. Yet, anything is far from done with regard to the title battles, which, this year, appear to be closer than ever. The British round will certainly see some interesting duels. FF Corse on track. In the GT-Am category, the fight is also on. As current leader Stéphane Lémeret will not be available for this round, Filipe Barreiros (V8 Racing Renault) and Manuel Da Costa-Miguel Sardinha (Sports&You Mercedes) will have a perfect take-over opportunity. In this class FF Corse, one of the biggest GT teams in England, and whose base is a few yards from the track’s gate, will make its debut in the GT Open with a Ferrari 488 entrusted to Jamie Stanley and Paul McNeilly.