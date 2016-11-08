08 novembre 2016

Barcelona, 8 November 2016 – The customer Ferrari team Kessel Racing celebrated in style its comeback to International GT Open winning Race-1 in Am class with Stephen Earle and David Perel on the 458 Italia GT3. The race, a 70 minute distance, took place on Saturday and Earle-Perel won it in front of Mauro and Benjamin Ricci in the Mercedes of Team AKKA ASP and the Porsche of Attempto Racing driven by Jürgen Haring and Arkin Aka. Sunday’s race. The final act of the GT Open season saw the brilliant start of Niki Cadei and Alexis De Bernardi who got to third position on the 458 Italia GT3, then a off track excursion while trying to overtake an opponent, followed by rear-ending, put paid to hopes for a place on the podium for the crew of car no. 65. A very good fifth place was won by Marco Cioci and Alexander Moiseev on the 488 GT3 of team Kaspersky Motorsport. Season. This was 2016 GT Open last round in a season that didn’t have Ferrari crews among the title contenders. There were two wins during the championship: Shaun Balfe and Phil Keen won at Estoril on the 458 Italia GT3 by Balfe Motorsport while Claudio Sdanewitsch and Stephane Lemeret won in the Am class at Sp-Francorchamps in a 458 Italia GT3 entered by AF Corse.