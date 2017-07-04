04 luglio 2017

Maranello, 4 July 2017 - Ferrari customer teams left Silverstone at the weekend with a haul of one win and two podiums. Race-1. The victory came in the first race when Graham Lucking and Leyton Clarke, with the 458 Italia GT3 of FF Corse, triumphed in the GTC class arriving behind overall winner Graham Davidson (McLaren). Race-2. In the second outing, again won by Davidson, Lucking and Clarke finished third in the class behind winner Jake Rattenbury with the Lamborghini of MTech/Wildwater team. Fourth place went to the other Ferrari drivers, Laurent De Meeus and Jamie Stanley, in the second 458 Italia GT3 of FF Corse. Race-3. Lucking and Clarke finished second behind Rattenbury in Race-3 while the overall win went to the Aston Martin of JMH Automotive crewed by Nigel Hudson and Adam Wilcox. The next round is on 29 July at Oulton Park.