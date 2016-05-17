17 maggio 2016

Maranello, 17 May 2016 - The first round of the GT Asia Series season in Korea at the weekend saw Ferrari customer teams notch up three podium finishes and one win, with the BBT team crew of Anthony Liu and Davide Rizzo twice on the podium in the overall races both won by Jonathan Venter and Keita Sawa on the Team Absolute Bentley. Positive start. In Race-1 the Team Absolute won in front of the sister car driven by Andrew Kim and Adderly Fong; in Race-2 second place went to the FFF Racing Team by ACM Lamborghini of Andrea Amici and Edoardo Liberati. The BBT team was running a brand new Ferrari 488 GT3. The win. The win came in the GTM class courtesy of Kantasak Kusiri and Bhurit Bhirom Bhakdi on the 458 Challenge EVO entered by team Singha Plan-B Motorsport. The pair won Race-2 while in Race-1 the crew came second behind the Dilango Racing Lamborghini of Armaan Ebrahim and Dilantha Malagamuwa. The GT Asia Series now heads to Thailand’s Buriram circuit for the second round from June 10-12.