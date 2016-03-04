Group training with an Olympic champion for Ferrari GT drivers

Montecarlo, 4 March 2016 - First Ferrari Training Lab of 2016 for the GT drivers of the Prancing Horse brand: Olivier Beretta, Andrea Bertolini, Sam Bird, Gianmaria “Gimmi” Bruni, James Calado, Giancarlo Fisichella, Davide Rigon and Toni Vilander trained in Montecarlo with a special tutor, the Italian taekwondo Olympic champion Carlo Molfetta, gold medalist at London in 2012.After the medical checks performed at the Institut Monégasque de Médecine du Sport under the supervision of MedEx (Medical Partner Scuderia Ferrari), a four day intensive training program took place at the facilities of the Société des Bains de Mer. The tests and training were coordinated by doctors Fred Fernando and Alessandro Biffi.The drivers now are ready to focus on the racing season. The first three drivers to take the track will be, in two-week time, Fisichella, Vilander and Rigon. The trio will race at the 12 Hours of Sebring, second round of the IMSA championship, at the wheel of the Risi Competizione team’s 488 GTE.