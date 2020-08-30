Great debut for Issa in GT Sports Club

Making his debut in the category, Mark Issa took a second-place finish in the GT Sports Club America race, run concurrently during the opening 40 minutes of the GT World Challenge America event. Issa was the winner of the GT3 class. Issa won the pole in the No. 31 TR3 Ferrari 488 GT3. Lacking the top-end speed of his GT2 competitors, Issa fell to fourth in the opening laps. He fought back to gain third on lap 12 and took second on the following lap. He managed to gain six seconds on the overall leader over the final five laps, finishing 9.355-seconds behind.

Schedule. Sunday’s 90-minute event is set to start at 2:15 p.m. CT. The season concludes with weekends at Circuit of the Americas (Sept. 19-20) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oct. 3-4).