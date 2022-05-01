Fraga narrowly off pole at Portimão

The Brazilian's third place behind the wheel of the Red Bull AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will serve as a solid springboard for the final race of the weekend in Portugal, while Sébastien Loeb concluded 1"2 off pole.

The twenty-minute qualifying session to determine the starting grid was once again extremely tight, with minimal gaps between drivers, bar that of Nico Müller’s Audi, the only car to break the 1'40" barrier and clinch the pole position with a time of 1'39"794. Felipe Fraga, who was forced to retire early from Race 1 after being rear-ended, will go in search of his first championship points and, setting off from third on the grid, stands realistic chances of a podium finish. The Brazilian notched up a fastest time of 1'40"011.



Once again in this session, the tiniest of gaps separated the drivers, meaning that just a few tenths-of-a-second would decide the difference between a top starting position or one far from the top 10. Thus, in spite of a time just 1"2 slower than the pole, Sébastien Loeb will have to start from twenty-seventh place in the AlphaTauri AF Corse Ferrari.

