Fourteen Ferraris at Suzuka for the Club Competizioni GT

After the earlier opening round in Road Atlanta, the protagonists of Club Competizioni GT were back in action for two days of racing at the Suzuka track.

In symphony. On the track that usually hosts the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, a chorus of fourteen 8-cylinder Ferraris filled the air as the closed-wheel protagonists battled for victory amid thrilling on-track action.

Seven 458 Italia GT3s tackled the 5807-metre circuit in the Mie prefecture, accompanied by five 488 GT3 cars and two F430 GT3s.

Victory. The 488 GT3 boasts two wins at Suzuka out of the more than 300 international race victories, which were clinched in Pro-Am class by Guedes-Aguas in the 2017 Blancpain GT Asia Series and Nagai-Takei in the Am class of the same series over a year later.

Tribute to Moss. As usual, the Club members were the guests of a gala dinner at Kyoto, during which a special link was made to Maranello, where the staff who usually follow the race in person but were unable to be present in Japan due to the pandemic, were able to participate too. Also, on this occasion, as had previously happened at Road Atlanta, the evening paid homage to the drivers who have helped make Prancing Horse history in GT competitions. The protagonist honoured in Japan was the great Sir Stirling Moss.

Forthcoming events. The protagonists of this initiative, dedicated to the most spectacular racing cars of the last thirty years, will be back on track at Spa-Francorchamps this coming September 8 and 9.