Four Ferraris in Barcelona for Le Mans Cup

With three wins out of four races so far, the 488 GT3 of Luzich Racing has high hopes heading into the fourth round of the Le Mans Cup, currently underway at the Barcelona circuit. This is the first outing on the Catalan track for the series that, after the weekend of Road to Le Mans, returns to a traditional two-hour race programme.

Triumph at Le Mans. After a splendid one-two at the Road to Le Mans in June, Mikkel Mac and Fabien Lavergne top the standings 18 points ahead of Kessel Racing’s reigning champion duo of Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini. A podium at Monza followed victory at Paul Ricard in the opening race, while the pair had little to show in terms of points from the two outings at the Road to Le Mans. Another Ferrari 488 GT3 duo, Christoph Ulrich and Maurizio Mediani, hold third place after finishing second in Race-1 at the Road to Le Mans. The Britons John Hartshorne and Oliver Hancock are further back, looking for a top-five finish, which they have twice come close to. In 2009, Hartshorne finished sixth in the 1000km GT2 category, sharing the cockpit of the Ferrari F430 GT of JMB Racing with Johan Boris Scheier and Romain Iannetta.

Programme. The Spanish weekend opens with the first free practice session at 1:15 pm local time and the second at 8:15 pm. The 15-minute qualifying session for the GT3 class cars starts at 9 am on Saturday, while the green light for the two-hours race comes on at 1 pm.