First Ferrari 488 GT Modificata Delivered in North America

As the weekend’s festivities continued at Watkins Glen International, Ferrari made a special delivery to a very special client as the first Ferrari 488 GT Modificata arrived to US shores. Making its North American debut as part of the unique Club Competizioni GT activities, the car will enjoy over seven hours of on-track time, in addition to dedicated photo and video activities during the Watkins Glen weekend.

The Ferrari 488 GT Modificata is a limited edition car that incorporates the technologies and skills developed for the 488 GT3 and 488 GTE racing cars, but transcends the limits imposed by any sporting or technical regulations to maximize the car’s full potential.