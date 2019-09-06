First day for Club Competizioni GT at Vallelunga

The track activities on the first of the two days of the Club Competizioni GT event at Vallelunga saw 11 cars lap the 4085-metre Piero Taruffi circuit. Some of these have written important pages in the history of the Prancing Horse's GT racing cars.

Victorious roar. Four 458 Italia GT3s took to the track together with two 458 GTs, with the roar of the most successful 8-cylinder aspirated cars ever produced in Maranello resounding around the perimeter of the circuit. The activities also included two F430s, in GT and GT2 configuration, accompanied by a rare 348 GTC/LM and two 488 GT3s. The official Competizioni GT driver, Miguel Molina, offered participants his experience and advice throughout the day.

Special evening. The first-day programme includes a 'Princes of Rome' themed evening at Palazzo Colonna, one of the largest and oldest private palaces in the capital. This event will include a visit to the masterpieces in the Colonna Gallery. On Friday, the drivers return to the track for the second and final day.