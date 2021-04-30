Final touches ahead of qualifying for 488 GTEs at Spa

The sixty minutes of untimed practice before the qualifying session to decide the first FIA WEC starting grid of the season allowed the Ferrari teams to complete their work ahead of Saturday’s 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Temperatures were higher than in the morning session, with partly cloudy skies and changes over the hour.

LMGTE-Pro. Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado completed 26 laps, with a best time of 2:13.325, while Daniel Serra and Miguel Molina posted 2:13.202 on the eleventh of their 24 laps. The two AF Corse crews, fourth and third at the end of a session won by Porsche no. 92, will strive to secure the front row in qualifying.

LMGTE-Am. In this class, the times set by the Ferraris are cause for optimism ahead of the official qualifying. No more than five-tenths of a second separated them from the Porsche no. 56, which ended free practice in first position. AF Corse no. 83, driven by Perrodo-Nielsen-Rovera was the fastest of the Prancing Horse cars, closely followed by the three other 488 GTEs: Cetilar Racing no. 47, Iron Lynx no. 60 and the second AF Corse car. The women of Iron Lynx were eleventh.

Programme. The first qualifying session of Season 9 will kick off at 6:20 pm. It will see some changes compared to recent years. The overall session time is reduced to 10 minutes, with no obligation to change driver, while for the LMGTE Am class crews, the “Bronze” driver will race against the clock.