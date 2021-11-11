Final round of Ultimate Cup Series at Estoril

The Ultimate Cup Series moves to Estoril in Portugal for its final event, with the destination of the titles still to be decided. After an unfortunate weekend at Magny Cours, Visiom's Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will have a last chance to claim a third consecutive NAPA GT-Touring Endurance Class 3 title, starting from third in the standings, 21 points behind the leader and only two off second place.

Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean Bernard Bouvet and David Halliday will again make up the trio tasked with accomplishing this feat. They have displayed great teamwork and reliability throughout the season, taking four podiums out of the five races contested. Meanwhile, ahead of the final round Visiom announced its participation in the NAPA GT-Touring Endurance category of the Ultimate Cup Series 2022.

Another Ferrari, a 488 Challenge Evo driven by Jeremy Faligand, will start in Class 3B of the KENNOL GT Touring Sprint with the SF84 team .

Programme. The NAPA GT-Touring Endurance programme includes qualifying on Saturday 13 November from 12.35pm and the four-hour race on Sunday 14 November starting at 9.15am. The KENNOL GT Touring Sprint 15-minute qualifying sessions will run on Friday 12 November at 10:05 am, and 10:30am. The first two 20-minute races are also set for Friday at 1:25pm and 5:15pm. However, the third and fourth outings will be held on Saturday at 10.30am and 2.30pm.