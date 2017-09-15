15 settembre 2017

Austin, 15 Sept 2017 - Two weeks after the Mexico race the World Endurance Championship is back on track with the 6 Hours of the Circuit of the Americas that will start at 12 pm on Saturday. Four Ferraris are due to start. GTE-Pro. As usual the two 488 GTEs of AF Corse will be competing in the GTE-Pro class. Davide Rigon and Sam Bird in no. 71 will be looking to make up championship points on their rivals even though the Texan track is one of the most difficult for Ferrari. Car no. 51 will be crewed by James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi, returning to the fray after a far from straightforward 6 Hours of Mexico. Ferrari tops the constructors' standings 13 points ahead of Ford who however are playing at home this weekend and will try to take maximum advantage. GTE-Am. The two other two Ferraris will race in the GTE-Am class. Spirit of Race will deploy official Maranello driver Miguel Molina, along with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci, while Clearwater Racing will have Matt Griffin, Weng Sun Mok and Keita Sawa. The 6 Hours of COTA, as mentioned, will start on Saturday at 12 pm local time (7 pm CET).