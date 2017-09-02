02 settembre 2017

Maranello, 1 September 2017 - The European Hill Climb Championship resumes this weekend in Ilirska Bistrica, Slovenia. The competitors include an historical name in this discipline at the wheel of a Ferrari. Historical name. The driver in question is Luciano Dal Ben, who has half a century of hill climb racing to his name plus a track career in closed-wheel cars with Maranello. Dal Ben will be at the wheel of a 458 Italia GT3 and is aiming for a place on the podium. Track career. In his career Luciano Dal Ben won a Giro d'Italia in 1973 in Group 4 at the wheel of a FIAT 124 Spider of the Mirabella Mille Miglia team. With Ferrari he competed in various races in a 308 GTB securing a fourth place in Vallelunga in 1977 and a fifth at the 6 Hours of Pergusa in 1979.