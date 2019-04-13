FF Corse Ferraris set for assault on GT Cup

Donington Park, in its shortest configuration, will host the opening weekend of the four-round GT Cup Championship. Once again this year, the Ferraris will seek victory in a series that has attracted increasing interest and numbers of participants since its inception in 2007.





FF Corse trio. Three Ferraris, all in the colours of FF Corse, will take part in the two 25-minute and two 50-minute races. Richard Guy will drive the 458 GT3 no. 83, in the GTO class. This category includes GT3, GT2 and GTE class cars, as well as Challenge-derived but modified cars.

FF Corse will field two Ferraris in the GTC class, reserved for cars in Challenge or Cup configuration and subject to balance of performance. Laki Christoforou and Adam Carroll will take turns at the wheel of the 488 Challenge no. 27, while Graham and Daniel de Zille will alternate in the Ferrari 458 Challenge no. 19.





Programme. The event, open to "Am" drivers holding at least an Italian B licence, kicks off on Saturday at 11:35 am local time with the first 15-minute qualifying session to decide the starting grid for the two races that day. The first race, lasting 25 minutes, will set off at 2:10 pm, while the second, 50-minute one, starts at 3:50 pm. It is the same formula but slightly different times for the Sunday programme.