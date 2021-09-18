Ferraris ready for battle at Vallelunga

Eight Ferraris, six in the GT3 class and two in the GT Cup, will line up for the Italian GT Endurance Championship at Vallelunga over the weekend, ready to play a leading role and make a decisive push for the overall title.

GT3. In the top class, the battle-hardened Ferrari contingent will be led by Fisichella-Gai-Zampier in Scuderia Baldini's 488 GT3 Evo 2020, aiming to make up the two points between them and the leaders. The Prancing Horse drivers will include Carrie Schreiner and Antonio Fuoco of AF Corse, joined by reigning series champion Giorgio Roda, filling in for the injured Sean Hudspeth. Mann-Vilander will also start for AF Corse. The PRO-AM leader, the American Steve Earle, will be at the wheel for Kessel Racing, sharing the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cockpit with Niccolò Schirò. Di Amato-Vezzoni will crew the RS Racing Ferrari. The Easy Race Ferrari will also be on track, with Matteo Greco sharing the hot seat with Daniel Mancinelli and Max Hofer.

GT Cup. Two crews will start for SR&R, with Demarchi-Rositano-Barbolini trying to take advantage of the absence of Delacour-Sbirrazuoli with whom they share the top of the standings after their victory in Pergusa. Becagli-Baratto will crew the SR&R Ferrari 458 Challenge.

Programme. There will be two 70-minute free practice sessions on Friday, at 10.50am and 4.10pm, while the third 50-minute session sets off on Saturday at 9am. Qualifying from 1.40pm to 2.45pm will decide the starting grid for the three-hour race on Sunday at 2pm.