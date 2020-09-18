Ferraris defend leadership at Vallelunga

The third round of the Italian GT Endurance Championship will take place over the weekend at the Piero Taruffi circuit in Vallelunga, with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 71 of AF Corse and the no. 3 of Easy Race seeking to defend their leadership in the Pro and Pro-Am classes, achieved courtesy of victories in their respective categories at Imola two weeks ago. The second AF Corse crew and RS Racing no. 25 complete the Ferrari contingent in the Pro-Am class.

Pro. After their victorious Imola weekend, Giorgio Roda, Alessio Rovera, and Antonio Fuoco (AF Corse) enjoy a three-point lead in the overall standings, ahead of the Audi R8 LMS of Audi Sport Italia. The AF Corse crew displayed a growing rapport with the car, claiming victory, pole position and the fastest lap time on the Emilian circuit. However, the competition was very fierce, which presages a very tight race.

Pro-Am. Ferrari also tops the Pro-Am class standings with the Easy Race crew of Mattia Michelotto, Sean Hudspeth, and Matteo Greco, who arrive here on the back of the class win at Imola. Two more cars complete the Prancing Horse quartet. Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni (RS Racing) will be behind the wheel of car no. 25, after working their way up the standings to finish second at Imola. The second AF Corse car will be in the hands of the 18-year-old Simon Mann and two exceptional crewmates: Stefano Gai from Milan and Marco Cioci from Rome. This is Gai's debut season in the Endurance series in which he is defending the title won last year with the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Scuderia Baldini. Cioci ended 2019 finishing fifth in the Italian series for Easy Race.

Programme. Free practice will take place on Saturday 19 September from 9 am to 10 am, followed by the three qualifying sessions at 12.50 am, while the three-hour race will start on Sunday 20 at 11:40 am.