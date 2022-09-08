Ferrari with the DTM at Spa’s racing "university"

Spa-Francorchamps plays host to the sixth and third-from-last round of the DTM championship, held over the 11 September weekend on the 7,004-kilometre track situated in the Ardennes Forest. The programme is set to include two one-hour sprint races. Bearing the flag for the Maranello manufacturer on the starting grid will be two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s.

Aspirations. Felipe Fraga will go in search of a second season win, driving the Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse team car with the no. 74 on the bodywork: the Brazilian, who earlier this year claimed the top step of the podium at the Norisring in July, is aiming for a result that could prove crucial towards the standings, as well as hoping to make up for a luckless weekend in the most recent round in August at the Nürburgring, in spite of having shown excellent race pace.

In Belgium, Nick Cassidy will be at the wheel of the second no. 37 car in the white and blue AlphaTauri livery: the New Zealander has achieved his best result of the season so far with seventh place in race one in the fifth round.

Programme. On-track activities will take place over three days. Free practice on Friday: the first session at 12.15, the second at 15.15. An intense Saturday will include qualifying at 10.05 to determine the starting grid for Race 1 which gets underway at 13.30. An identical schedule on Sunday with qualifying from 10.05 and Race 2 set for 13.30.