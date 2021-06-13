Ferrari triumph at the 8 Hours of Portimão

Splendid achievement for the Ferrari crews at the Portimão 8 Hours, the second round of the FIA World Endurance Championship. The cars from Maranello scored a fantastic one-two in LMGTE Pro class and a win and a third place in LMGTE Am. Taking the winning spoils were the 488 GTEs courtesy of AF Corse, with the Pier Guidi-Calado pairing, and the Italian crew of the Cetilar Racing outfit with Lacorte-Sernagiotto-Fuoco.

LMGTE Pro. The #51 AF Corse-run 488 GTE, driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, set the early pace after overhauling Jani's Porsche to take the lead a few laps after the first pit stop. Exercising perfect tyre control - on a very demanding track known for putting compounds to the test - and fuel consumption, the Ferrari of the 2017 world champions successfully crossed the finish-line some 25 seconds clear of stable-mates Daniel Serra and Miguel Molina. The second AF Corse car also had a splendid race after a fine long-running battle with the #92 Porsche. For Calado and Pier Guidi, the win is the seventh in the endurance world championship, and today’s race result - with its weightier points score - moves the crew to the head of the general standings.



LMGTE Am. After eight hours of racing, a win and a third place finish represent a noteworthy result for the Ferraris in the class which also involves the gentleman drivers. Antonio Fuoco, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Roberto Lacorte climbed onto the highest step of the podium, achieving a maiden success in the endurance world championship after the third place earlier in Belgium. The trio produced an outstanding showing as Fuoco, who had been involved in a splendid duel over the final hour of the race, culminated with a finish some five seconds ahead of the Porsche of Team Project 1. Once again on the podium were the trio of the #54 488 GTE belonging to AF Corse with Thomas Flohr, Giancarlo Fisichella and Francesco Castellacci, leading the race on several occasions. Excellent season debut in the world championship for Kessel Racing who clinched fifth place with Kimura-Jensen-Andrews finishing ahead of the two Iron Lynx entries and the second AF Corse machine, whose race was compromised by a puncture.

