Ferrari triumph at 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

Ferrari swept all before it in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the most eagerly awaited race of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, with a stunning victory in the Pro class and a fantastic one-two in the Pro-Am. In a thrilling finale, Alessandro Pier Guidi was first over the line in the Iron Lynx 488 GT3 Evo 2020, celebrating a historic win alongside teammates Nicklas Nielsen and Côme Ledogar. It is the Prancing Horse’s first overall triumph since 2004 in this race.

Pro. The race, which began with serious concern over the accident involving Davide Rigon, saw the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of teammates Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen and Côme Ledogar in the lead at the six- and twelve-hour marks, thereby picking up points for the overall standings. The #51 Ferrari made an excellent comeback after a tricky qualifying. Indeed, it led the race from hour five thanks to a perfect strategy combined with the consistency of the drivers and the car’s competitive pace. However, the result was called into question with 45 minutes to go when a violent downpour lashed the track. The Ferrari delayed its pit stop by a lap. This left the way clear for the WRT Audi, with which it had fought an intense duel in the previous hours, before a Full Course Yellow made necessary by the many cars veering off the track, followed by the entry of the Safety Car. The latter bunched up the group and allowed Pier Guidi to produce a masterclass, culminating in a spectacular passing of Dries Vanthoor on the outside at Blanchimont with less than ten minutes remaining. The reigning Endurance Cup champion took the chequered flag first, winning one of the few endurance racing classics still missing from his packed trophy cabinet.





