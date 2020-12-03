Ferrari targets Sprint titles in Italian GT Championship

The overall titles of the Italian GT Championship Sprint series will be awarded over the weekend in the season finale at the Piero Taruffi circuit in Vallelunga. Ferraris will be appearing in the overall GT3 and Pro-Am classes, as well as in the GT Cup.

GT3. On the eve of the last race, there are five crews still in contention for the overall title, all within just twenty-two points of each other. Among them, Giorgio Roda and Alessio Rovera (AF Corse) are targeting an encore, after winning paired with Antonio Fuoco the Italian Endurance series championship. They are 12 lengths off the top. In the two fifty-minute outings (+1 lap) scheduled, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of the Piacenza-based team will seek another excellent performance in the face of a formidable and powerful line-up of rivals, to round off their outstanding season with another triumph.

Pro-AM. In the Pro-AM class, the title fight is an all-Prancing Horse affair. Matteo Cressoni and Simon Mann (AF Corse) top the standings on the eve of the final round, ahead of Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni (RS Racing) and Sean Hudspeth with Mattia Michelotto (Easy Race). The three Ferraris, separated by just 21 points, have enjoyed a great season and are also set to provide thrills and excitement in the last title-deciding round.

GT Cup. With the double title already pocketed in the GT Cup class for one-make cars, the Vallelunga round will be a lap of honour concluding a triumphant season for Easy Race. The duo of Riccardo Chiesa and Matteo Greco have a sixth Sprint class victory of the season in their sights. However, AF Corse drivers with experience in the Ferrari Challenge, such as the Dane Christian Brunsborg and the due of Alessandro Cozzi and Giorgio Sernagiotto, will be trying to put a spanner in the works.

Programme. After Friday's free practice, the two qualifying sessions (10:40 am and 11:10 am) on Saturday will decide the starting grids for the two races. Race-1 will start at 5:15 pm on Saturday, while Race-2 will set off on Sunday at 2:20 pm. As mentioned, the Sprint class formula is races of fifty-minutes (+1 lap).