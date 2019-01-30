Ferrari taking part to the entire season with HubAuto Corsa

Ferrari will be present as a manufacturer at the Intercontinental GT Challenge, a championship organised by SRO and featuring classic endurance races. The Maranello-based company will field at least one car at each event, mainly in the colours of HubAuto Corsa, which is registered for the entire season.

Start in Australia. The championship will open next weekend with the 12 Hours of Bathurst, a race that the 488 GT3 won two years ago with Maranello Motorsport. The Ferrari of HubAuto Corsa will start with an entirely Australian crew: Nick Foster, Tim Slade and Nick Percat. It will be joined at the Mount Panorama circuit by Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy and Mathias Lauda in the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race.

The other races. After Australia, the championship moves to the US at the end of March with the 8 Hours of California at Laguna Seca. Then at the end of July, the European stage of the series takes place in Belgium with the 24 Hours of Spa, before moving to Suzuka from 23 to 25 August for a ten-hour race. At the end of November, the Intercontinental GT Challenge calendar will conclude in South Africa with the 9 Hours of Kyalami, another great motorsport classic brought back by SRO. Long one of the world’s most prestigious endurance races, it was held with breaks from 1961 to 1988 and then three times from 1998 to 2000. Ferrari has eight overall victories in this race (the first in 1962 with David Piper and Bruce Johnstone, the last in 1972 with Arturo Merzario and Clay Regazzoni) and five class wins.