Ferrari Set for IMSA Sprint at Sebring

Scuderia Corsa is hoping that two races of experience with the new Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020 will pay off in the third round of 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Saturday’s Grand Prix at Sebring International Raceway. After placing seventh in the GT Daytona Class in the season-opening 24 At Daytona in January, the series sat out more than five months before returning to action with the WeatherTech 240 at Daytona on the 4th of July. Cooper MacNeil and Tony Vilander came through with another seventh-place finish in the No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari in that event. “We had a good run in the sprint race at Daytona, but just couldn’t put everything together to get on the podium,” MacNeil explained. “We have the new EVO 2020 package and we are thinking a track like Sebring will be a better track to make those new bits translate into results. Sebring is one of my favorite tracks in the country. I won there in 2013, we finished third there last March, and I want to get back on the top step this weekend.” Normally, IMSA competitors visit Sebring in mid-march for the historic Twelve Hours of Sebring. Coronavirus concerns postponed the 2020 class until November 14, with the endurance race set to serve as the 2020 IMSA season finale. This weekend’s two-hour, 40-minute sprint was a late addition to the revised schedule. Vilander is looking forward to competing at the challenging 17-turn, 3.74-mile circuit only 14 days after racing in nearby Daytona Beach. “It is a tight turnaround for the drivers and the team since Daytona,” Vilander said. “I am ready to go! I am looking forward to racing the WeatherTech Ferrari at Sebring again. We will have to find a good set-up quickly for the race in free practice. Last year we were P3, so the aim this time is to go for the win. It will be different going there to do a two hour and 40-minute race as opposed to 12 hours, but the team and Cooper and I are up to the challenge.” The Scuderia Corsa team gets a one-week break following Sebring to prepare for the fourth round of the 2020 campaign, the July 31-August 2 IMSA Sportscar Weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.