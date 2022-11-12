Ferrari retains WEC Manufacturers’ and Drivers’ World Championships

LMGTE Pro. The 488 GTE of Fuoco and Molina moved into the lead with two hours to go, overtaking Calado’s car when it developed a gearbox problem. The Corvette of Tandy-Milner was second at the chequered flag, 50 seconds behind, while the number 51 Ferrari of Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado finished fifth. The Italian driver took the wheel in the last stint, tasked with managing the car as best he could. He knew that only a top-five finish and a concurrent win for his teammates would yield the world title.



Fifth place gave the Italo-British duo the world drivers’ championship after a race that showcased the team’s work in a season finale that will go down in history. Pier Guidi and Calado secured their third World Endurance Championship title, while Fuoco and Molina’s first-ever victory in the WEC gave them third place in the drivers’ championship.

LMGTE Am. In the class for crews also including gentlemen drivers, the Iron Dames’ number 85 Ferrari 488 GTE finished third, crewed by Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy. This was their third podium finish of the season after second places at Fuji and Spa-Francorchamps, crossing the line 18.839 seconds behind the number 46 Porsche. The top ten also included the 488 GTE number 54 of AF Corse with Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Nick Cassidy, seventh at the finish line, and the number 60 Iron Lynx crewed by Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni and Giancarlo Fisichella, in ninth. AF Corse’s 488 GTE number 21 came eleventh with Simon Mann, Christoph Ulrich and Toni Vilander, while Spirit of Race’s car with Franck Dezoteux, Pierre Ragues and Gabriel Aubry was thirteenth.

Farewell to the 488 GTE. Round six of the FIA WEC 2022 marked the 488 GTE’s final appearance in the main class for production-derived cars, the LMGTE Pro, in which the Maranello manufacturer’s official crews compete.

The car made its debut in January 2016 at the 24 Hours of Daytona (Imsa series). Over seven seasons, the 488 GTE racked up 12 championships and 50 class victories. Its thirty-plus wins in the FIA WEC stand out in this list. They include three constructors’ titles (2016, 2017 and 2021) with AF Corse and three drivers’ titles with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado (2017, 2021 and 2022). At the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most famous World Endurance Championship race, the Prancing Horse car scooped first place in the LMGTE Pro in 2019 and victories in the same class and the LMGTE Am in 2021.