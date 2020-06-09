Ferrari Readies for Final Virtual IMSA Round

Five Ferraris are ready to participate in the sixth and final round of the IMSA iRacing Pro Invitational is set to take place on June 11th at the virtual Watkins Glen International Raceway. Ferrari made its podium debut in the virtual series at VIR and will look to keep that momentum in the final race of the virtual championship.

Podium Finisher Returns. The star of the previous virtual round at Virginia International Raceway was undoubtedly Augustin Canapino, of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Driving under the Juncos Racing colors, Augustin earned Ferrari its first ever podium in the virtual series, finishing third, and benefitting from some of the chaos that has been the hallmark of this series. After starting 8th, Augustin sustained first lap damage, but soldiered on, winding up in 6th around the pit stops. From there, he used an early pit stop and the Ferrari’s superior tire degradation (much as with the real 488 GTE) to sustain excellent lap times and benefit from the misfortune in front of him. We will have to see if he can repeat the trick at the Watkins Glen circuit. Risi

Competizione brings Numbers. As was the case at VIR, Risi Competizione will be represented by three drivers in this Thursday’s race at Watkins Glen. Jules Gounon will return after having led the Risi charge at VIR. Jules will also compete with Risi Competizone in the real 24 Hours of Le Mans. He will be joined once again by Matt Griffin, who had difficult races at VIR but will be looking to rebound at this final opportunity. The duo will be joined by first-time IMSA iRacing competitor Andrew Simrell.

Filippi Returns. The final Ferrari will be piloted by Mason Filippi, under the Bryan Herta Autosport team banner. Mason last drove the Ferrari in the third round of the virtual IMSA championship at Mid-Ohio and will once again pilot the 488 GTE in the final round of this championship.

Schedule. The action will begin as usual at 6pm ET and may be streamed via the iRacing youtube channel or facebook pages.