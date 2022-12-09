Ferrari, Pier Guidi and Calado receive FIA awards

The Maranello manufacturer took centre stage at the 2022 FIA Prize Giving event held at the Bologna Exhibition Centre in the heart of Italy’s Motor Valley. Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, winners of the drivers’ title in the LMGTE Pro class of the World Endurance Championship, collected an award at the annual ceremony that crowns the champions of motor racing. Likewise, Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, picked up the winners’ laurel for the Prancing Horse’s constructors’ title.

The Italo-British pairing Pier Guidi-Calado collected the special award for their second consecutive title, achieved at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTE number 51. This was their career third following those of 2021 and 2017. They celebrated their victory in Bahrain in November, during the last round of the WEC season. It came courtesy of two first places at the 6 Hours of Spa and Fuji and two podiums.

The sporting year also concluded with an important victory for the Maranello brand. It added a second consecutive constructors’ title to its roll of honour, the seventh in the WEC era after those of 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021. Antonello Coletta commented: “We are delighted to end ten years in the LMGTE Pro category with seven manufacturer’s titles, five driver’s titles and four victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As we celebrate these achievements, we are already focused on the future that awaits us.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation, did the honours at the gala prize-giving ceremony before an audience of over a thousand guests during the event supported by the Automobile Club of Italy and Emilia-Romagna Region.