Ferrari one-two at Monza in the Le Mans Cup

Iron Lynx Ferraris claimed the top two spots in the GT3 class of the Italian round of the Le Mans Cup, the second date of the season. After a hard-fought race, with three outings for the Safety Car and two Full Course Yellows, Gabriele Lancieri and Paolo Ruberti took the winner’s laurels, while stable-mates Doriane Pin and Sarah Bovy finished runners-up.

An intense two-hour battle unfolded on the Monza track, where Gabriele Lancieri and Paolo Ruberti of Iron Lynx secured the class win and fourth place overall. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 #8 was actually third over the finish line, with victory coming courtesy of the jury's decisions. During post-race scrutineering, the GT3 class winner, the Aston Martin #97, was disqualified and excluded from the standings because its rear wing exceeded the permitted tolerance. Car #2, second at the chequered flag, suffered a 30-second penalty for refuelling outside the pit stop window with the driver change. These decisions gifted victory to Lancieri and Ruberti, who had also taken pole, while second place went to teammates Doriane Pin and Sarah Bovy.



The all-female crew stood out for the entire first hour of the race. Indeed, Bovy’s great start gave her a lead that she held until the stroke of the first hour. Unfortunately, just before the driver change, the entry of the Safety Car wiped out her advantage, and at the exit from the pits, car #9 found itself in second position, with Ruberti's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 passing it shortly afterwards. However, in the end, after the long post-race wait, it was Iron Lynx that celebrated the first two places in the Italian Le Mans Cup race.



Fourth and fifth positions went to the two AF Corse Ferraris, with Gino Forgione and Andrea Montermini ahead of Ken Abe and Matteo Cressoni. The two cars were involved in a collision, with the Japanese driver getting the worst of it, forced to return to the pits to repair the damage.



Calendar. The next outing is on 21 August for the eagerly awaited Road to Le Mans.

