Ferrari on front row in 3 Hours of Hockenheim

Iron Lynx’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco and Alessio Rovera will start from the front row after setting the second fastest time in qualifying for this afternoon’s three-hour race, round 8 of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS.

Pro. Following its podium finish in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, Iron Lynx’s number 71 Ferrari will set off from second on the grid courtesy of an overall time of 1:37.616, 138 thousandths off the pole position claimed by the WRT team’s number 32 Audi. After two excellent times posted by Rovera (1:37.659) and Rigon (1:37.752), Antonio Fuoco completed a lap of the German track in 1:37.439, the fastest set by a 488 GT3 Evo 2020 driver. It is also interesting in championship terms, as the leaders depart from fourteenth on the grid. The second Iron Lynx crew of James Calado, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen took seventh place. The three turned in an overall time of 1:37.885, 407 thousandths off pole.

Gold Cup. The two Ferraris in this class endured a tricky qualifying session, with the Iron Dames finishing fifth fastest and the AF Corse trio ninth. Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy and Michelle Gatting clocked 1:38.620, which in overall terms is just 393 thousandths slower than that set by Herbert Motorsport’s Porsche. The crew of Hugo Delacour, Cedric Sbirrazzuoli and Alessandro Balzan in the number 21 Ferrari came 293 thousandths behind the winners of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Pro-Am. In a class with only three cars starting, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse crewed by Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels and Stefano Costantini finished second, 382 thousandths behind the McLaren of Garage 59. The AF Corse Ferrari will start the race from thirty-ninth position overall.