Ferrari on attack at 4 Hours of Barcelona

The LMGTE class at the 4 Hours of Barcelona, the third round of the European Le Mans Series, will see another eagerly-anticipated battle between Ferrari and Porsche. For the first time in the history of the series, the race will end under artificial light at 10:30 pm.

Fight at the top. After the previous rounds at the Paul Ricard and Monza, the ranking is wide open with the Porsche crew of the Dempsey team leading on 42 points, followed two lengths behind by that of Luzich Racing, with Fabien Lavergne, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessandro Pier Guidi. The Swiss team, winner of the opening race in France and third at Monza, must try to secure the additional point gifted by pole position, at the moment the only thing separating them from the Porsche crew.

The pursuers. The Ferrari 488 GTE of JMW Racing with Jeffrey Segal, Matteo Cressoni and Wei Lu is on 30 points after a splendid second place in the Pro-Am class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, improving their performance on the second position in the previous round at Monza. Fourth place is held by Kessel Racing’s all-woman crew of Manuela Gostner, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey, thanks in part to the haul of points bagged at the Paul Ricard. The Swiss team’s second car, crewed by Claudio Schiavoni, Sergio Pianezzola and Andrea Piccini, is looking for a result that could shift the standings.

Programme. The action on track for the third round of the European Le Mans Series begins today with the first free practice sessions. Tomorrow qualifying for the LMGTE class cars is at 10:40 am while the four-hour race starts at 6:30 pm local time.