Ferrari of Scott Sport stars at Brands Hatch

The Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo no. 61 of Scott Sport enjoyed an excellent weekend in the fourth round of the GT Cup Championship at Brands Hatch, where John Dhillon and Phil Quaife claimed one overall victory and three wins in the GTC class.

Race-1. The weekend opened with a twenty-five-minute Sprint race that saw John Dhillon start from third on the grid and first in the GTC class. The rain-soaked asphalt created problems for some cars which ended up off track, provoking an entry of the Safety Car at the start of the race. At the restart, Dhillon led but was caught by poleman Grahame Tilley. However, the Ferrari moved back into first when Tilley was forced to retire after a few laps when he lost his front right wheel. Despite his excellent pace, Dhillon nevertheless had to yield to Shamus Jennings's attacks, finishing first in the GTC class and second overall.

Race-2. Dhillon took the first stint in the Pit Stop Race on Saturday afternoon, moving into fourth position at the start. However, after a few minutes, the skies opened, and the Scott Sport team erred on the side of caution, immediately pitting the Ferrari to fit wets. Dhillon was in a good position having been one of the first to make the change as soon as the Safety Car was called out, while his opponents found themselves in difficulty. At the restart, the Porsche no. 78 gained the lead with Sam Random at the wheel, but Dhillon concluded a great duel by overtaking him at the Surtees corner. After the mandatory pit stop, Phil Quaife climbed into the Ferrari and pulled away from his pursuers, crossing the finish line eight seconds clear and also securing the category victory.

Race-3. In the second Sprint race on Sunday, the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo of Scott Sport started from fourth on the grid with Dhillon at the wheel. The Safety Car was again called out after a few minutes to allow the removal of the car no. 77, stuck in the sand at a dangerous point. During the Safety Car regime, the second-placed Porsche no. 4 was forced to retire due to a mechanical problem. This allowed Dhillon to take third. The order stayed the same down to the chequered flag with the Prancing Horse car finishing second in the GTC class and third overall.

Race-4. In the last race at Brands Hatch, Dhillon again started for Scott Sport, this time from second position on the grid. He tried to challenge the leader, but his rivals were also dangerous and in the early laps the Ferrari no. 61 had to fend off pressure from the Porsche no. 78. After a tussle in the first few minutes of the race, Dhillon managed to set his own pace, building up a lead of over four seconds. However, following a multi-car accident, the Safety car compacted the field. At the restart, the top three positions stayed the same with the Ferrari of Scott Sport securing another significant result with victory in the GTC and second place overall.

The championship will conclude on 24 – 25 October at the Donington Park National Circuit where all the 2020 season titles will be awarded.