Ferrari of Scott Sport Racing seeks Silverstone encore

The second round of the British GT Cup will take place over the weekend of 15 and 16 August at Silverstone, with two Ferrari 488 Challenge cars entered.





Looking for repeat wins. Class leaders John Dhillon and Aaron Scott of Scott Sport Racing will be competing in the GTC class, hoping to continue their brilliant start to the season on 11 and 12 July. At Snetterton, car no. 61 claimed four wins, two pole positions and four fast laps. The two drivers, already involved in other competitions at the wheel of a Ferrari (Dhillon races in the Ferrari Challenge Europe and Scott in the ELMS with Spirit of Race), officially registered for the entire GT Cup season on 10 August, confirming their willingness and determination to try and fight for the title.





Second Ferrari. A second Ferrari, no. 241 of Simon Green Motorsport is a new entry at Silverstone. Lucky Khera from the Ferrari Challenge UK and Ross Wylie will be at the wheel. Lucky Khera, winner of the two races in round one of the one-make series at Brands Hatch, also took part in the first round of the GT Cup but with another car.

The championship's entry list includes two Ferrari Challenge competitors, showing the high quality of the various Prancing Horse series, which are real training grounds where drivers can hone their skills.



