Ferrari Looks to Regain Points Lead at Road America

Ferrari will be looking to regain the lead in the Pro-Am championship this weekend as the SRO GT World Challenge America enters its second half of the season with a pair of races at Road America. The SRO event is set to welcome race fans for the first time to the series since the March event at the Circuit of the Americas.

Pro-Am. Martin Fuentes and Rodrigo Baptista enter the fourth weekend of the season trailing the championship leaders by a single point in the standings, sharing the No. 63 Squadra Corse Hublot/Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale/The Concours Club Ferrari 488 GT3. Fuentes had a mechanical problem while leading his class at the recent race at Sonoma. Originally credited with the points lead in the provisional results, the withdrawal of a penalty to a rival competitor resulted in a change at the top of the standings. But the duo have shown pace, as Fuentes and Baptista have demonstrated twice, winning the second race at Circuit of The Americas in addition to the Sonoma opener. They also have a second-place outing at Virginia International Raceway, and have cumulatively earned five podium finishes in six races in the 2020 season to date. Ferrari has proven history at the classic Wisconsin race track, particularly in World Challenge competition. In 2019, it took a double-victory in the now-defunct Pro category, clinching the title for Ferrari factory driver Toni Vilander. In the 2018 edition of the race, Fuentes again piloted a Ferrari to victory lane in the first race before loosing out in heart-breaking fashion on Sunday by just 0.008-seconds.

Schedule. The event opens with a pair of Friday practice sessions, at 9:30 a.m. and 2:25 p.m. (all times CT). The two qualifying sessions begin at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, followed by 90-minute Race 1 at 1:45 p.m. Sunday’s 90-minute races takes the green flag at 2:15 p.m.