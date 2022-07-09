Ferrari LMH completes first test at Fiorano

After the shakedown at Fiorano on Wednesday, the Ferrari LMH began its development programme with two days of testing, again at the Prancing Horse-owned track.

After debuting the Le Mans Hypercar, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Nicklas Nielsen took turns at the wheel again on Thursday, with the Dane driving in the morning and the two-time WEC world champion in the afternoon. On Friday, Andrea Bertolini and Davide Rigon clocked their first miles in the new LMH, completing the work programme drawn up by Ferrari engineers.

“It was a real honour to be one of the first drivers to drive this wonderful car”, said Davide Rigon. “It’s a real Ferrari, in every sense. Right from its first acceleration, it gives you great confidence, has good braking, great handling and feels brilliant behind the wheel”.

“It was an unforgettable day, with lots of excitement”, commented Andrea Bertolini. “The biggest one was when I stepped into the car. It beat those I felt in the other testing session I have had the pleasure of participating in”.