Ferrari in third row at Misano

Rain dominated the second round of the Endurance series of the Italian GT Championship, held today at Misano, compromising the potential otherwise displayed by the Maranello cars over the weekend.

Rain in the spotlight. The third session was decisive in deciding the starting grid, after the downpour that battered the Romagna circuit penalised some drivers by delaying their entry onto the track. Among these were the Ferraris, which will have to start from the middle of the group. The best of the 488 GT3s, that of the Easy Race team with Mancinelli, Cioci and Veglia at the wheel, sets off from the third row. The AF Corse car with Mann, Cressoni and Nielsen starts from the fifth row after clocking the tenth fastest time, while the Ferrari of Scuderia Baldini with Fisichella, Gai, and Villeneuve will be in the sixth row with the eleventh fastest time, followed by Di Amato and Vezzoni in the twin car of RS Racing.

Ready for the race. Despite a result that fell short of expectations, the Ferraris proved competitive both in the free practice session and in qualifying on a dry track, as shown by the second partial time recorded by official Competizioni GT driver, Giancarlo Fisichella.

Pole position went to the Mercedes AMG GT3 crewed by Moiseev, Rovera and Agostini (Antonelli Motorsport). The race sets off at 3:40 pm on Sunday.