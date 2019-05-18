Ferrari in the Hunt after Qualifying at Mosport Park

Ahead of the double-race weekend at Mosport Park, Blancpain GT World Challenge America staged a double-qualifying session on Friday to set the grids for the weekend of Victoria Day racing on the fabled and fast circuit.
It was a promising start to the event for R. Ferri Motorsports, with the team's base only a two hour drive away in Toronto. Toni Vilander posted the best lap during practice, running 1:16.199-seconds in the one-hour morning session.
The unique qualifying format saw both drivers get the chance to set times, with Molina set to start Saturday’s 90-minute race in third position driving the No. 61 Ferrari of Ontario/Toronto/Alberta Zekelman Industries Ferrari 488 GT3. Molina went to the top of the timing chart twice during the 15-minute session, but his fastest lap time of 1:16.173-seconds saw him miss out on the front row by a mere 0.080 seconds.
Vilander then took his qualifying shot and upped that ante to earn a front row start for Sunday’s race on the flowing, 10-turn, 2.459-mile circuit with his best lap of 1:15.711-seconds.
Winners of the second race of the season at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas, the R. Ferri Motorsports duo enter the weekend looking to secure sole possession of the championship lead.
Saturday’s race begins at 2:10 p.m. ET, and will be streamed live on gt-world-challenge-america.com
. Sunday’s 90-minute event takes the green flag at 9:55 a.m., and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network beginning at 2 p.m. ET.