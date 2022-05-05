Ferrari in pursuit in first free practice at Spa

The FIA World Endurance Championship competitors concludedthe first free practice session at the renovated Spa circuit on Thursday. Overcast skies with ambient temperatures of 14°C and the asphalt at around 20°C set the scene for the ninety-minute set-up, which was interrupted twice by the red flag.

LMGTE Pro. Pier Guidi-Calado and Molina-Fuoco in the AF Corse 488 GTEs came third and fourth, respectively. The reigning world champions completed thirty-four laps, with the fastest time of 2:15.801 recorded by Pier Guidi on lap 15. The Italian performed twenty laps of the Belgian track and the Briton fourteen. Molina clocked the fourth-fastest time of 2:15.813 for the number 52 crew on lap 11. He completed 19 laps against Fuoco’s 12. Christensen-Estre in the number 92 Porsche set the best time of 2:14.583.



LMGTE Am. In a session spent getting to grips with the demanding Ardennes track, the Ferraris were at the bottom of the standings, with AF Corse’s number 21 ninth, 1.3 down on Cairoli-Pedersen-Leutwiler’s number 46 Porsche, which led the 488 GTE pack. The Iron Dames had to reshuffle personnel. Following Sarah Bovy’s positive Covid test result and Michelle Gatting close contact with the Belgian driver, the Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli leader Doriane Pin and Christina Nielsen will join Rahel Frey. Together with Alessandro Balzan, the Dane won the 2017 edition of the IMSA championship in the GT-Daytona class at the wheel of Scuderia Corsa’s 488 GT3.

